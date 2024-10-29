Amiri Decree Appoints Minister Of Education, Minister Of Oil

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber signed a decree on Tuesday appointing Jalal Sayed Abdulmuhsin Al-Tabtabei as of Education and Tareq Sulieman Ahmad Al-Roumi as Minister of Oil. His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah is tasked with implementing the decree. It would be issued in the official gazette. (end) aa

