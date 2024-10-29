Amiri Decree Appoints Minister Of Education, Minister Of Oil
Date
10/29/2024 5:09:22 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed a decree on Tuesday appointing Jalal Sayed Abdulmuhsin Al-Tabtabei as Minister of Education and Tareq Sulieman Ahmad Al-Roumi as Minister of Oil.
His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah is tasked with implementing the decree. It would be issued in the official gazette. (end) aa
MENAFN29102024000071011013ID1108827934
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.