Kharkiv Suffers Another Airstrike, Casualties Reported
10/29/2024 2:10:40 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kharkiv was hit by another airstrike during the night resulting in casualties.
This was reported on Telegram by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, as relayed by Ukrinform.
"At 2:51, Kharkiv was hit by an air raid - an impact (presumably KAB) was recorded in Osnovianskyi district. The strike targeted a residential area: two houses were destroyed, and about 20 others sustained varying degrees of damage," the post reads.
As a result of the strike, two people were killed, the Mayor reported.
A little later, Chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov , reported a third fatality. "The strike has claimed three lives. The rescue operation continues," he wrote on Telegram.
By 5:00 rescue workers had recovered the body of the fourth person from the rubble, according to Terekhov .
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the number of those injured from the evening shelling in Kharkiv has risen to nine.
