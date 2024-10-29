Kharkiv Suffers Another Airstrike, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kharkiv was hit by another during the night resulting in casualties.

This was reported on Telegram by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, as relayed by Ukrinform.

"At 2:51, Kharkiv was hit by an air raid - an impact (presumably KAB) was recorded in Osnovianskyi district. The strike targeted a residential area: two houses were destroyed, and about 20 others sustained varying degrees of damage," the post reads.

As a result of the strike, two people were killed, the Mayor reported.

A little later, Chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov , reported a third fatality. "The strike has claimed three lives. The rescue operation continues," he wrote on Telegram.

By 5:00 rescue workers had recovered the body of the fourth person from the rubble, according to Terekhov .

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the number of those injured from the evening shelling in Kharkiv has risen to nine.