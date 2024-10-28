Taiwan Says China Holds 'Combat' Patrol After Latest US Arms Sales

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) TAIPEI - China deployed fighter jets and drones as part of a "joint combat readiness patrol" around Taiwan on Sunday, Taipei said, as Beijing slammed the latest round of US arms sales to the island. The US State Department on Friday approved a $2 billion arms sale package for Taiwan, including advanced surface-to-air missile systems and radar. The deal awaits approval by Congress. Taiwan's defence said it detected 19 Chinese aircraft on Sunday, including fighter jets and drones, flying near the island over a nearly four-hour period as part of Beijing's "joint combat readiness patrol" with warships. It was the third such patrol reported by Taiwan's defence ministry this month. "Taiwan's military closely monitored the situation with joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, deploying aircraft, naval vessels and shore-based missile systems as an appropriate response," the ministry said. Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office said Sunday that the latest arms package showed that Washington "time and again contradicts the promises of its leaders not to support 'Taiwan independence'... and damages peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait region". "'Taiwan independence' is as incompatible with peace across the strait as fire is with water," spokesperson Zhu Fenglian said in a statement. "We urge the US... to stop arming Taiwan and stop sending the wrong signals to 'Taiwan independence' forces." On Saturday, Beijing's foreign ministry condemned the arms package and said it had "lodged solemn representations" with the United States. A ministry spokesperson said Beijing would "take all necessary measures to firmly defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity". Taipei's defence ministry expressed its "sincere gratitude" for the sale on Saturday, saying it would "help the military continue to improve its defence resilience and jointly maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait". China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has refused to rule out using force to bring the self-ruled island under its control. Beijing maintains a near-daily presence of fighter jets, drones and warships around the democratic island, and held large-scale war games in Taiwan's vicinity this month. On October 15, Taiwan said it had detected 153 Chinese military aircraft in the previous 25 hours, the most for a single day. The United States is Taipei's key partner and weapons supplier despite having no official diplomatic ties with the island. In September, Beijing sanctioned US defence companies in retaliation for Washington's approval of the sale of military equipment to Taiwan.

