Rodri, Bonmati Win Ballon D'or Awards

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri yesterday won the men's Ballon d'Or award after winning a fourth consecutive title and Euro 2024.

Rodri, 28, played a key role as City held off Arsenal to win the Premier League title last season and was named player of the at Euro 2024 as unfancied Spain emerged triumphant in Germany. The Madrid native is the first defensive midfielder to win the Ballon d'Or since Lothar Matthaus in 1990 and the third Spaniard to claim the prize after Alfredo Di Stefano (1957 and 1959) and Luis Suarez (1960).

“A very special day, for me, my family and my country,” Rodri said in acceptance speech. He thanked his partner Laura, saying today is their eighth anniversary.

Meanwhile, Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmati won her second successive women's Ballon d'Or, after leading her club to a historic continental quadruple of titles and claiming the Nations League with her country. The 26-year-old playmaker joins teammate Alexia Putellas as the only women to win the Ballon d'Or twice, since the award's inauguration in 2018.

“This cannot be achieved alone, I am very lucky to be surrounded by players who make me better every day,” Bonmati said after receiving the award.“Thanks to the staff, to the club workers, without you we would not achieve so much success.”

Already considered an all-time great of the women's game, Bonmati was the stand-out performer as Barcelona romped to a trophy-laden 2023/24 season. The Catalans won every trophy available to them last term – the Spanish league, the Copa de la Reina, the Supercopa de Espana and a second-successive Women's Champions League.

Bonmati scored a goal and put in a player-of-the-match performance as Barcelona beat Lyon 2-0 in the final of the Champions League to claim their third title in four seasons.

Real Madrid boycott Ballon d'Or after Vinicius snub

Meanwhile, Real Madrid boycotted the Ballon d'Or ceremony after they were convinced that their striker Vinicius, the bookmakers' favourite to win the men's award, was snubbed. The club said it questioned the methods behind the selection of the Ballon d'Or winner, saying that their defender Dani Carvajal, another of the 30 players nominated, had also been unfairly overlooked.

Carvajal scored the opening goal in the 2024 Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund and Brazilian Vinicius rounded off the 2-0 win at Wembley with the second goal. The Ballon d'Or is awarded by a jury of journalists representing the top 100 nations in the FIFA rankings.

“If the award criteria doesn't give it to Vinicius as the winner, then those same criteria should point to Carvajal as the winner,” Real Madrid said.“As this was not the case, it is clear that Ballon d'Or-UEFA does not respect Real Madrid. And Real Madrid does not go where it is not respected.”

The Ballon d'Or organisers decided to innovate this year by keeping the winner's identity a secret until the very end, to avoid any leaks to the press and all the nominees were invited to ceremony in the French capital. In previous years, the winner was revealed a few days before the awards ceremony.

In response to Real Madrid's boycott – which was announced as the nominees were gathering for the glitzy ceremony at a Paris theatre – the organisers insisted that“no player or club” knew in advance who has won the award.

“All the clubs and players are in the same boat,” a Ballon d'Or source said.

Ballon d'Or 2024 award winners

Men's Player of the Year: Rodri

Women's Player of the Year: Aitana Bonmati

Men's Coach of the Year: Carlo Ancelotti

Women's Coach of the Year: Emma Hayes

Men's Club of the Year: Real Madrid

Women's Club of the Year: Barcelona Femini

Gerd Muller Trophy: Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe (Both with 52 goals)

Kopa Trophy for the men's young player: Lamine Yamal

Socrates Award: Jennifer Hermoso

MENAFN28102024000067011011ID1108827005