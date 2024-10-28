ESI Earns 2024 Sam's Club Supplier Of The Year Award In Technology, Entertainment, And Office

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VAN NUYS, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- E&S International Enterprises, Inc. (ESI) , a leading distributor of consumer in the U.S., is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2024 Sam's Club Supplier of the Year in Technology, Entertainment, and Office. This accolade follows ESI's recognition as the 2022 Walmart Supplier of the Year in Entertainment, Toys, and Seasonal, solidifying the company's status as a top-tier distributor committed to integrity and excellence.

Tyler Asherian, ESI's EVP, commented: "Our long-standing partnership with Sam's Club, spanning over 35 years, has been invaluable. Our Monster audio line continues to resonate with Sam's Club customers, redefining the audio market. We are grateful for the outstanding collaboration over the years."

About ESI

Founded in 1983, ESI has grown to become one of the largest distributors of consumer electronics worldwide. We supply a variety of major brands to retailers, hotels, Fortune 500 companies, and insurance providers. Our brand portfolio includes industry leaders like Samsung, LG, Microsoft, Dyson, and many others. In recent years, we have successfully expanded our product categories beyond consumer electronics to meet the diverse demands of our 3,000+ customers.

ESI maintains strong direct and contractual vendor relationships with many of the industry's most sought-after brands, making us the preferred vendor for consumer products. Additionally, we are proud to be a licensee for the Gateway, Vaio, and RCA brands in the PC category, as well as Monster, JVC, and Pioneer in the audio category, which we distribute across North America, South America, and EMEA.

Today, ESI operates from our headquarters in Van Nuys, California, which houses 140 of our dedicated employees, while our main distribution center is strategically located on the West Coast. In addition to our Van Nuys headquarters, ESI maintains offices in Florida, New Jersey, Arkansas, Dubai, and Hong Kong.

Media Contact: Tyler Asherian

[email protected]

1 (310) 795-7008

SOURCE ESI Enterprises, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED