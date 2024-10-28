Focus: Brazilian Economists Increase Inflation Forecasts Amid Rising Public Spending

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Central bankers, led by Roberto Campos Neto, have highlighted the impact of increased public spending on efforts to control inflation.



For the fourth consecutive week, Brazilian analysts have raised their inflation expectations for 2024. They now foresee consumer prices rising above the acceptable range, as investors become less concerned about spending.



According to a weekly survey of economists conducted by the central bank, consumer prices are projected to increase by 4.55% in December.



This figure surpasses last week's estimate of 4.5%. Analysts expect annual inflation to reach 4% by the end of next year and 4.04% over a similar twelve-month period.



Roberto Campos Neto and his team of central bankers have warned about the consequences of rising public expenditures on efforts to achieve an inflation target of 3%.







As the government raises the minimum wage and expands cash transfers, households are likely to increase their consumption.

Brazil's Inflation and Interest Rates

This trend could further elevate the cost of living, as policymakers noted during speeches in Washington, D.C., last week. These concerns contributed to their decision to raise interest rates to 10.75% last month.



In early October, annual inflation accelerated to 4.47%, just below the upper limit of the central bank 's tolerance range of 4.5%. Residential electricity bills surged, while food and beverage prices also rose due to a severe drought.



Finance Minister Fernando Haddad has adopted a more optimistic stance, asserting that inflation will remain within the central bank's tolerance range this year.



He indicated that his team would soon announce measures to strengthen public finances without needing to reform Brazil's fiscal rules. He shared this during a press conference at last week's annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund.



Investor concerns regarding Brazil's public debt trajectory are weighing on assets like the real. This currency has been one of the worst-performing among emerging markets this year.



Campos Neto has emphasized the necessity for a "positive fiscal shock" to help reduce borrowing costs. Analysts in the survey have kept their interest rate estimates stable at 11.75% for the end of this year and 11.25% for 2025.

MENAFN28102024007421016031ID1108826466