SEMIFIVE Joins World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expected to engage in sharing

insights and connecting with public and private sector leaders to solve key issues for people and planet

SEMIFIVE, a leading design solution provider and pioneer of platform-based custom silicon solutions, announced today that it has been selected as a global innovator by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and has joined the WEF's Global Innovators Community. This community comprises the world's most promising growth-stage companies that are at the forefront of disruption and innovation within their industries.

The Global Innovators Community is provided with a platform by WEF to engage with leaders from both the public and private sectors, offering innovative solutions to address current crises and enhance future resilience. SEMIFIVE will actively participate in the Forum's initiatives to shape the global agenda on critical issues.

"The World Economic Forum is happy to welcome SEMIFIVE to join our Global Innovators community," said Verena Kuhn, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "Including new and innovative voices is essential to the work we do at the Forum. We look forward to how SEMIFIVE's insights and expertise will support our initiatives, dialogues, and communities of climate action."

"SEMIFIVE is honored to be recognized by the WEF as a global innovator," said Brandon Cho, CEO and co-founder of SEMIFIVE. "We are thrilled to contribute our expertise and innovative capabilities to fulfill the community's mission of safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of communities and industries worldwide. We look forward to collaborating with the Forum to share our knowledge and experience in AI semiconductors with the global community."

SEMIFIVE was founded in 2019 as one of the pioneering startups specializing in platform-based AI solutions, particularly in SoC platforms and ASIC design solutions. The company's primary focus is to develop expert SoC design platforms for AI chips, with plans to expand its offerings in response to customer demand for AI custom silicon. To date, SEMIFIVE has developed three SoC design platforms and has successfully completed over seven large-scale AI semiconductor projects utilizing its platforms.

SEMIFIVE is the pioneer of platform based SoC design, working with customers to implement innovative ideas into custom silicon in the most efficient way. Our SoC platforms offer a powerful springboard for new chip designs and leverage configurable domain-specific architectures and pre-validated key IP pools. We offer comprehensive spec-to-system capabilities with end-to-end solutions so that custom SoCs can be realized faster, with reduced cost and risks for key applications such as data center or AI-enabled IoT. With a strong partnership with Samsung Foundry as a leading SAFETM DSP partner, as well as the larger ecosystem, SEMIFIVE provides a one-stop shop solution for any SoC design needs. For more information, please visit .

