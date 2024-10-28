TSIA Recognizes Support Staff Excellence Certification For CSC, Salesforce, And Brightcove In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

TSIA , the leading research and advisory firm for and service organizations, announced today the companies that have achieved Level I and Level II Support Staff Excellence (SSE) for 2024-as well as multiple recipients of the Certified Support Staff Excellence Center Outstanding Achievement Award.

The SSE certification, offered by TSIA and delivered by Korn Ferry, is a powerful staff development program that delivers a robust customer service experience by developing the most essential service delivery resource a company has: its people. This year, three companies have achieved SSE certifications. Those companies are:



CSC



Brightcove, Inc.

Salesforce

This year, Brightcove is also being recognized with the 10-year Certified Support Staff Excellence Center Outstanding Achievement Award. Additionally, Salesforce is being recognized with the Certified Support Staff Excellence Center Outstanding Achievement Award for its first-year certification.

"Successful businesses know that if they invest wisely in their people, they will better serve their customers and reap long-term rewards," said Thomas Lah, executive director of TSIA. "Those who achieve Support Staff Excellence Certification see exponential business benefits from the development of industry-leading teams. Congratulations to CSC, Salesforce, and Brightcove for their outstanding achievements this year."

To learn more about TSIA's Support Staff Excellence program, please visit: TSIA SSE

About TSIA

The creator of the LAER mode , TSIA (Technology & Services Industry Association , is a subscription-based research and advisory firm, trusted by 40,000+ leaders in the Industrial Technology and Services, SaaS, Healthcare Technology, and Industrial Equipment industries. TSIA's global reach stretches across 96 countries, representing 80% of the top Fortune 100 tech companies. This includes tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, Salesforce, Cisco, and NTT Ltd. With the AI-driven TSIA Portal, free account holders can easily search and access the latest in their industry's trends, proprietary insights, and best practices to help them make career-advancing, data-driven decisions.

Media Contact

Adam Beeson

Director of Communications

[email protected]

847.867.0048

SOURCE TSIA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED