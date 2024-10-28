EQS-News: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Statement/Personnel

Changes in the Knaus Tabbert Management Board

28.10.2024 / 13:30 CET/CEST

- CEO Wolfgang Speck leaves the company for personal reasons

- COO Werner Vaterl takes over management of the company as interim CEO

- Supervisory Board plans to appoint a new CFO



Changes are imminent on the Management Board of Knaus Tabbert AG. The current CEO Wolfgang Speck is leaving the company on 31 October 2024 for personal reasons. His duties will be taken over by the long-standing COO and industry expert Werner Vaterl as interim CEO. Together with CSO Gerd Adamietzki, he will temporarily form the two-member Knaus Tabbert Management Board team. The reappointment of the CFO position is already at an advanced stage.



Werner Vaterl started his career at Knaus Tabbert in 1992 as Head of Logistics and Plant Manager at the Jandelsbrunn site. Since 2013, the business graduate has successfully managed the company's operational business as COO.



'We would like to thank Wolfgang Speck for his commitment over the past eleven years, during which he has developed Knaus Tabbert into one of the most successful motorhome manufacturers in Europe together with his colleagues on the Management Board, ' says Dr Esther Hackl, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Knaus Tabbert. 'With Werner Vaterl, an experienced company and industry expert is now taking over his responsibilities. With him and his long-standing Management Board colleague Gerd Adamietzki, who is responsible for sales, Knaus Tabbert is also well positioned for the current tougher market environment. In addition, the plans for reappointing the CFO role are well advanced.'



