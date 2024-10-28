Portabull Cold Storage Expands Southeast Rental Fleet With New Acquisition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Portabull Cold Storage acquires Portable Refrigeration Storage, expanding its rental fleet and service reach in the Southeast



HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Portabull Cold Storage (Portabull) has acquired Portable Refrigeration Storage, Inc . (PRS), enhancing its rental fleet of electric-powered, temporary on-site cold storage units.

This gives PRS's current customers more access to Portabull's advanced, efficient cold storage solutions.



"Portabull always seeks to deliver more value to our customers," says John Herman, Portabull's president. "Our presence in the Southeast United States is now stronger thanks to our agreement with PRS, and we continue to grow the nation's most advanced fleet of electric cold storage rental units."



Electric-powered cold storage helps businesses maintain, smooth, and expand operations without overspending.

As the only single-source provider of electric-powered temporary on-site cold storage capable of fielding units in all 48 contiguous states, Portabull serves clients as diverse as nationwide grocers, local florists, and everything in between.



PRS, highly regarded industry veterans, has served customers with rental cold storage solutions for 25 years. They are choosing Portabull to continue their legacy focused on their customers and the members of the PRS team joining Portabull.



"We feel Portabull is the right fit for our clients," says Rick Nuckols, president of Portable Refrigeration Storage, Inc. "They will continue the legacy of serving all of our customers' ongoing requirements."



Since 2008, Portabull has specialized in electric-powered cold storage solutions, helping businesses cut costs, scale as needed, and reduce environmental impact compared to traditional diesel-powered units. With PRS's fleet integration, Portabull looks to meet the rising demand for sustainable electric temporary cold storage.



"Especially now, when sustainability and efficiency are such crucial objectives, Portabull is unique in our ability to serve a variety of customers with many different solutions," says Mr. Herman. "Electric-powered cold storage helps businesses maintain, smooth, and expand operations without spending too much or creating excessive waste."



"Thanks to our agreement with PRS, Portabull is able to deliver those savings and efficiency benefits to even more customers," Mr. Herman continues. "This is a game-changer for organizations in the Southeast US who use temporary cold storage."



ABOUT PORTABULL COLD STORAGE: Portabull makes temporary on-site cold storage easier and more affordable. Thanks to custom-scalable solutions, 24/7 expert support, and no-cost-maintenance, Portabull is America's top source for advanced, efficient cold storage solutions.



Media contact: [email protected]

See the onsite press release here .

SOURCE Portabull Cold Storage

