Plintron Receives“Global Innovation Leadership Award” In 8Th Annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Plintron won the Global Innovation Leadership Award in the Mobile Breakthrough Awards 2024 for its patent for significantly reducing international roaming costs

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Plintron , the world's largest multi-country Mobile Virtual Aggregator/Enabler (MVNA/MVNE), today announced that it has been selected as winner of the“Global Innovation Leadership Award” in the 8th annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Mobile Breakthrough, a leading independent intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market today.Plintron is a global digital communications technology company enabling brands to acquire and engage customers.The Company has introduced several state-of the art technologies over the past few years and most recently Plintron introduced a breakthrough method for significantly reducing international roaming costs through a cloud-based switch. The patented technology, "Method for Providing Mobile Communication for Roaming Subscribers Using Cloud Switch" enables a seamless transition of a subscriber's International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) to a local operator's IMSI when roaming. Once this change in registration of a subscriber of a home network is detected at a visited network, the subscriber's IMSI switches to a local operator's IMSI, and the respective local operator is selected from a cloud switch depending on the subscriber location.The process is facilitated by a cloud switch which allocates local IMSI and/or Mobile Station International Subscriber Directory Number (MSISDN) dynamically and makes sure that roaming subscribers are latched using local IMSI in local networks to reduce the cost of roaming services. The cloud switch acts as a centralized router, enabling service providers to join and offer both inbound and outbound roaming solutions more efficiently.“The cost of roaming can add up quickly, becoming a financial burden for travelers. Our technology was designed to provide operators with the ability to offer more competitive pricing and improved service quality to travelers worldwide,” said Subhashree Radhakrishnan, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of Plintron.“This award from Mobile Breakthrough is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our focus on delivering cost-effective solutions to our customers. We'll continue to develop complete digital experiences for our partners and their customers.”The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City and many more.“Plintron's innovative technology promises to revolutionize the mobile communication landscape for international roaming subscribers. These subscribers often face the challenges of high service charges and complex routing processes associated with traditional roaming methods,“ stated Steve Johansson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough.“The ability to dynamically switch to a local IMSI while roaming is a game changer. This technology from Plintron significantly lowers the cost for service providers and ultimately benefits end-users.”About PlintronPlintron is a digital communications technology company enabling brands to acquire and engage customers. It is the world's largest multi-country end-to-end MVNA/MVNE, serving clients across six continents. With mobile network services in over 31 countries, supported by more than 1000 telecom professionals, Plintron has launched over 175 MVNOs and has activated more than 170 million mobile subscribers. The company has won many global industry awards including MVNO Awards at the MVNOs World Congress in 2022, 2023 & 2024, and the Asian Telecom Awards 2022, 2023 and 2024Visit .About Mobile BreakthroughPart of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the Mobile Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in mobile and wireless technology companies, products and people. The Mobile Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough mobile companies and For more information visit MobileBreakthroughAwards.

Shamik Biswas

Plintron

+91 73581 72223

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.