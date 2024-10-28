New Novel Straddles Worlds Of Elite Military Operations And Local Heroism

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- reviewerSILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Weaving together suspense, romance, and action with masterful ease, author Joy Fortuna has delivered another page-turning narrative loaded with twists and turns.Fortuna's new EVEN DUSK HAS ITS DAWN takes readers into the dual worlds of elite military operations and local heroism. At the center is Max Rossi, a former soldier turned covert operative who faces the unenviable challenge of being needed on both sides of the country-on both sides of the law.Long after leaving the trenches of combat, former soldier Rossi still does more before 5:00 am than most people do all day. Only now as an elite operative for the military, his trenches are any part of the world his covert assignments take him. While as a fixer for his community, his trenches are the many holes the dreads of society who prey on the innocent choose to dwell. No sooner had he returned from an assignment of the former had all hell broke loose in the latter.Now, fresh off the plane from a successful mission, Max finds himself needed on both sides of the Great Divide. On the East Coast, he must ward off the latest triad in a string of assassins launched by a madman. While 3000 miles to the west, he must respond to a call for help from his fictive kin sister, Tami.In this spellbinding story of romance, suspense, action, twisted themes, and interwoven plots, Max entrusts Tami's life to his brother in arms, Devon, to the west -- leaving him free to battle trouble back home.Both men will be tested as they navigate the sinister forces threatening those they love. Neither man expects failure as an outcome. Will expectations be put to the ultimate test?Says one Amazon reviewer of the Max Rossi series:“I really enjoyed Fortuna's descriptive images which made me feel like I could picture exactly what she wanted us to see. I liked the main characters very much and the way they related to one another and the story. I also liked the fast pace of the story and the way we could sometimes see how different characters viewed the same situations. And I loved the ending!”With richly developed characters, intertwined plots, and thought-provoking themes, EVEN DUSK HAS ITS DAWN is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.ABOUT THE AUTHORJoy Fortuna, author of And Tari Rises, The Mere Lightness of Being, and Between Sunset and Dusk, lives in Silver Spring, MD with her husband. Visit .

