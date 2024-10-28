Two FC Personnel Killed, One Injured In Armed Attack In Lower Kurram

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Lower Kurram – An attack on Frontier Corps (FC) personnel stationed for road protection in the Char Khel area has left two FC dead and another injured.



According to sources, armed assailants opened fire on FC members, critically wounding Taufeeq Mohmand and Kamran, both part of the Tall Scouts unit, along with a third soldier.

AlsoRead: KP Launches Life Insurance Scheme for Low-Income Families, Offering Relief Amid Tragic Losses

The were promptly transported to CMH Tall for treatment, but unfortunately, Taufeeq and Kamran succumbed to their injuries. The third soldier remains under medical care.

In response to the attack, a large security contingent arrived at the scene, cordoning off the area and initiating a search operation to locate the assailants.