Braven Environmental And Chevron Phillips Chemical Enter Into Long-Term Pyrolysis Feedstock Agreement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Braven Environmental, a leader in advanced recycling, announced the signing of a long-term offtake agreement with Chevron Phillips Chemical, a global player in the chemical and leading supplier of polyethylene. This agreement will provide CPChem with a significant annual volume of ISCC PLUS certified pyrolysis oil, known as Braven PyChemTM, from the initial phase of Braven's forthcoming facility.



This collaboration is the second between CPChem and Braven Environmental, demonstrating a continuing relationship aimed at progressing a circular economy for plastics through advanced recycling technology.



Braven PyChemTM is produced from plastics diverted from landfills, incinerators and waterways, and integrates easily into the supply chain for the manufacture of virgin plastic and other valuable products. The agreement aligns with CPChem's strategic focus on advanced recycling technologies and Braven's vision to construct multiple facilities to deliver Braven PyChemTM to the market.



Jay Bickett, senior vice president Polymers and Specialties at CPChem, expressed enthusiasm about the relationship: "We are excited to expand our collaboration with Braven Environmental. This agreement progresses our efforts to incorporate advanced recycling technology solutions into our product portfolio and support the development of a circular economy for plastics."



"We are delighted to continue working with CPChem, a company that shares our vision for a more sustainable future," said Jim Simon, CEO of Braven Environmental. "This agreement marks a crucial milestone in our mission to provide sustainable solutions and scale our patented pyrolysis process to meet the growing demand for recycled materials. By working together, we can make a substantial impact on reducing plastic waste and promoting a circular economy."



Following the successful production of PyChemTM at its demonstration plant in North Carolina, Braven Environmental is expanding its operations to include a multi-unit facility anticipated to be near the U.S. Gulf Coast. Braven's proprietary and patented pyrolysis process, refined over more than a decade, emphasizes efficiency, flexibility, and ease of deployment, with the goal of establishing numerous facilities across the U.S. and internationally.



About Braven Environmental

Braven Environmental is an innovative leader in the advanced recycling industry. The company specializes in converting waste plastics that would otherwise be landfilled or incinerated into valuable chemical products like PyChemTM. With its proprietary pyrolysis technology, Braven is dedicated to providing sustainable solutions and advancing the circular economy. For more information about Braven Environmental, visit .



About Chevron Phillips Chemical

“Chevron Phillips Chemical” includes Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC and its wholly owned subsidiaries. Chevron Phillips Chemical is one of the world's top producers of olefins and polyolefins and a leading supplier of aromatics, alpha olefins, styrenics, specialty chemicals, polyethylene piping and polymer resins. With approximately 5,000 employees, Chevron Phillips Chemical and its affiliates own nearly $20 billion in assets, including 32 manufacturing and research facilities in six countries. Chevron Phillips Chemical is owned equally by Chevron U.S.A., Inc. and Phillips 66 Company, and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. For more information about Chevron Phillips Chemical, visit and follow us on social media: @chevronphillips.



“Chevron Phillips Chemical” or“CPChem” may refer to one or more Chevron Phillips Chemical's subsidiaries or affiliates or to all of them taken as a whole. All of these terms are used for convenience only and are not intended as a precise description of any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

