Kuwait PM Receives Saudi Minister Of Transport, Logistics Services
10/28/2024 9:05:48 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 28 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Monday Saudi Minister of transport and Logistics Services, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.
The meeting was attended by Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, Saudi Ambassador to the country Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud, Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Dakhil Al-Dakhil and the Chairman of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Sabah. (end)
