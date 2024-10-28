Kuwait PM Receives Saudi Minister Of Transport, Logistics Services

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 28 (KUNA) - the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad received on Monday Saudi Minister of and Logistics Services, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country. The meeting was attended by Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, Saudi Ambassador to the country Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud, Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Dakhil Al-Dakhil and the Chairman of the General Directorate of Civil Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Sabah. (end) aa

