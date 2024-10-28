Sky Zone Expands Footprint With Ten New Parks Across Key U.S. Markets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Leading Indoor Active Entertainment Brand Drives Nationwide Growth Through Trusted Franchise in Austin, Seattle, Henderson, Brooklyn, Los Angeles and Atlanta Metro

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone , the nation's leading indoor active entertainment brand, today announced its plans to further expand with the opening of ten new parks in high-demand markets, including Austin, Seattle, Henderson, Brooklyn and the Atlanta metro area. This growth welcomes new franchisees into the Sky Zone network, while further strengthening the portfolios of seasoned partners expanding their successful multi-unit operations.

The new park locations are as follows:



Austin, Texas : Kersan Partners, Inc. are set to open three Sky Zone locations in the Austin area, with the first slated to debut in Q1 2026.

Brooklyn, N.Y .: Multi-unit franchise owner Usman Rao will add his 11th park to his portfolio. This park is set to open its doors in Q1 2026.

Simi Valley, Calif. : Rao will also open a park in the Simi Valley area of Los Angeles in Q1 of 2026.

Decatur, Ga.: First-time Sky Zone franchisees Mahitha Yalamanchili and Naveen Manchikalapudi are set to open this metro Atlanta location in Q1 2026.

Henderson, Nev.: Seasoned Häagen-Dazs franchisee David Kang is set to open this Nevada location with business partner Dustin Woo in Q1 2026. Seattle, Wash.: First-time Sky Zone franchisees Abhishek Sinha and Pushpinder Singh will be opening three new park locations in the Seattle area, with the first set to debut in Q1 2026.

"We're proud to build on the success of our dedicated franchisees while embracing new partners who share our vision for bringing fun to families across the U.S.," said Mike Revak, President of Sky Zone Franchise Group. "Going into Q4, 2023 has already been a record year for growth and we are looking forward to continuing this momentum into 2024. With new locations, innovative offerings, and a steadfast dedication to delivering exceptional experiences, we are excited to see how our network of franchisees will further expand and enrich communities nationwide."

Sky Zone offers children and families the opportunity to run, jump and play on unique and innovative attractions. From everyday fun to exclusive member perks, Sky Zone offers cost-effective memberships that give families unlimited access, special discounts, and invitations to members-only events, ensuring non-stop fun. As the ultimate destination for birthday parties, team-building events, school functions, and group celebrations, Sky Zone takes care of everything-offering a seamless experience with no setup, no cleanup, and hassle-free hosting.

Entrepreneurs interested in joining the rapid growth at Sky Zone are encouraged to learn more about the brand and its offerings at .

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone, the premier leader in indoor active entertainment in the United States, owns, operates and franchises over 270 parks. Founded in 2004 as Sky Zone Trampoline Park , the brand has evolved from being the first of its kind to now being the top destination for active play offering its 500,000+ members over 60 smile-inducing attractions. The brand encourages families to make memories and Play Every Day through birthdays, team gatherings and after-school activities each year. Sky Zone caters to kids under 12 through thoughtful programming in a clean and safe environment. Sky Zone has been recognized as a top franchise organization in both Franchise Times' Top 400 and Fast & Serious lists, as well as Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit or follow on socials at @skyzone.



SOURCE Sky Zone

