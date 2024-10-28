Viewpointsystem Joins The AR Alliance For Augmented Reality Wearable Devices

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AR Alliance continues to accelerate development of augmented reality eyewear applications

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AR Alliance announces that Viewpointsystem, a leader in the development of advanced eye tracking and gaze tracking solutions, including eye-tracking-based smart glasses, has joined the alliance as an associate member.

The AR Alliance provides a supportive and neutral environment for organizations of all sizes to take an active role in advancing and strengthening the augmented reality hardware development ecosystem. Diverse organizations across the expanding, global AR ecosystem work together through the AR Alliance to speed innovation of breakthrough technologies and processes for building AR wearables and devices that create a meaningful and positive experience for users.

“We are building AR together,” said Dr. Bharath Rajagopalan, Chair, AR Alliance, and Director of Strategic Marketing, STMicroelectronics.“The promise of AR and its potential market are so vast that there is ample room for all our member companies to succeed together. The AR Alliance is the place where concrete work takes place to harmonize approaches for advancing, unifying, and growing the global AR supply chain and accelerating innovation. We are excited for Viewpointsystem to join us in this important work and bring their technology leadership in eye tracking to help enable the AR market.”

"Eye tracking is one of the most promising technologies to unlock the full potential of AR,” explained Nils Berger, CEO and Founder of Viewpointsystem.“It already enhances AR experiences with intuitive controls, like selecting objects with your eyes. But its potential goes far beyond that, enabling the detection of cognitive load and emotional states, allowing devices to respond seamlessly to users' needs. At Viewpointsystem, we've moved eye tracking from the lab to real-world applications, showing its readiness for future mass-market AR devices."

About the AR Alliance

The AR Alliance Founding Board Members are represented by STMicroelectronics, META, Essilor Luxottica, Corning, Dispelix, Optofidelity, MICROOLED, Google, and Qualcomm.

Organizations of every size and at any spot in the ecosystem are respected, heard, and advocated for via the AR Alliance's non-competitive environment. Flexible membership levels allow companies of varying strategies, maturity, and resources to engage.

To learn more about membership in the AR Alliance, please visit .

About Viewpointsystem

Viewpointsystem, an innovative deep-tech company based in Vienna, Austria, is at the forefront of integrating eye tracking into industrial and commercial applications. Specializing in enhancing operational efficiency, the company develops internationally award-winning smart glasses used by enterprise customers worldwide.

Their technology is particularly valuable in areas like manufacturing, maintenance, and training, where it aids in real-time guidance and decision-making. With experience from over 200 use cases across five verticals, Viewpointsystem helps businesses streamline processes, reduce errors, and improve overall productivity.

Viewpointsystem's integration technology, Digital Iris Inside, sets a new industry benchmark by providing proven, best-in-class eye tracking and human insight technology ready for integration into external devices. Viewpointsystem continues to lead the way in evolving the technology from mere eye tracking to comprehensive perception and emotional analysis in human-machine interaction​.

