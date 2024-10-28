Trump specifies his ‘biggest mistake’

(MENAFN) In a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, former President Donald candidly shared his views on what he considers his "biggest mistake" during his tenure in the White House from 2017 to 2021. Despite asserting that his presidency was a “great presidency,” he acknowledged that it could have achieved even more success if he had made better personnel decisions.



Trump emphasized that his missteps largely stemmed from selecting certain individuals for key roles. “The biggest mistake I made was I picked… a few people that I should not have picked,” he explained. When Rogan probed whether he was referring to neoconservatives, Trump affirmed, saying, “Yes, neocons, or bad people, or disloyal people.”



The former president's comments come in light of recent statements made by his former chief of staff, John Kelly, who has alleged that Trump privately praised Adolf Hitler during his presidency, claiming that Trump said “more than once” that Hitler “did some good things.” While Trump’s team has categorically denied these accusations, they have provided fodder for his political opponents. Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has seized the opportunity to label Trump a “fascist” and a potential dictator.



Reflecting on his appointments, Trump also singled out John Bolton, his former National Security Advisor, as another controversial choice. He characterized Bolton as “an idiot,” yet recognized his effectiveness in projecting a tough image during international dealings. “Every time I had to deal with a country - when they saw this whack job standing behind me – they said: ‘Oh man, Trump is going to go to war with him,” Trump remarked, indicating that Bolton's presence instilled a sense of seriousness in negotiations.



Trump’s introspection about his presidency and personnel choices highlights the complexities of leadership and the impact of team dynamics on governance. As the election season heats up, these reflections may resonate with voters who are scrutinizing the former president’s record and his approach to leadership. The implications of his past decisions and their consequences continue to shape the political landscape as Trump campaigns for another chance at the presidency.

