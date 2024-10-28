Leeds Equity Partners Forms Healthcare Education And Licensure Platform With The Acquisition Of Archer Review

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeds Equity Partners ("Leeds Equity") announced today that it has formed a new healthcare education and licensure with the completion of the of Archer Review ("Archer" or the "Company"), a provider of test preparation solutions for high-stakes medical exams.



The healthcare profession in the United States, which today employs over 16 million people, is characterized by a significant shortage of qualified and trained nurses, doctors, and other practitioners, a gap that is expected to persist for the foreseeable future.

As a firm, Leeds Equity has been focused over the last two decades on finding and building a platform to help solve some of these critical healthcare labor shortages.



Archer provides high-quality, effective test preparation solutions primarily for nursing students seeking to pass the National Council Licensure Examination ("NCLEX") to become licensed nurses.

The Company offers an integrated and holistic test preparation experience, which includes question banks, asynchronous content, live webinars, predictive assessments, and tutoring, delivering unparalleled outcomes ensuring students are best prepared for the NCLEX.

Archer also offers additional test preparation and supplemental materials for students along the nursing journey and in medical school, which Leeds Equity plans to expand significantly in its new partnership with the Archer management team.

"The acquisition of Archer provides a strong foundation to continue to help aspiring nurses enter the healthcare profession and aligns with our history of backing businesses bringing innovative, outcome-oriented solutions that expand workforce access," said Jacques Galante, Partner at Leeds Equity.

"Archer has achieved tremendous outcomes by providing a superior product portfolio and through its relentless focus on the success of its students."

"Partnering with Leeds Equity marks a pivotal milestone for Archer, enhancing our ability to deliver optimal outcomes for students throughout their nursing and medical education journeys," said Karthik Koduru, Founder and CEO of Archer. "We are proud to collaborate with Leeds Equity, given their proven track record of supporting and growing businesses in professional education, especially in the areas of certification and test preparation."

"Healthcare education, particularly within the large and growing fields of nursing and physicians, has been a targeted area of focus for our firm," said Chris Mairs, Managing Director at Leeds Equity.

"We believe that there exists tremendous opportunity to provide differentiated solutions to address the critical shortage of practitioners particularly in the face of significant and growing public health demand.

We are excited to partner with Archer to advance student, professional, institutional, and ultimately patient outcomes."

Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel to Leeds Equity Partners and Hunton Andrews Kurth served as legal counsel to Archer.

About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training, and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries").

The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages over $6 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries.

Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies and investors.

For additional information on Leeds Equity Partners, see .

About Archer Review:

Archer Review is a leading provider of medical and nursing exam preparation resources, dedicated to empowering nursing professionals at every stage of their academic and professional journey. With a comprehensive suite of study materials, expert tutoring, and personalized support, Archer Review helps students achieve their goals and succeed in their healthcare careers.

Archer Review has been recognized by Inc. 5000 in 2024 (#46), 2023 (#85), and 2022 (#466) as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list in 2023 as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the United States, and the 2024 Financial Times (#5) and Inc. Southwest Regionals (#3) lists for high growth companies.

For additional information on Archer Review, see .

For More Information:

Jacques Galante

Tel. 212-835-2000



