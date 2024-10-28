EU actively works to strengthen Russia restrictions

(MENAFN) The European Union is actively working to strengthen its sanctions against Russia amid concerns that a potential re-election of Donald as US president could disrupt Western efforts to isolate Moscow. According to a report by Reuters, informed sources within the EU have revealed that officials are contemplating various initiatives to ensure the sustainability of these sanctions, regardless of any shifts in US policy that might occur if Trump returns to office.



In light of these concerns, the EU is considering measures that would reinforce the enforcement of existing sanctions against Russia. One proposed strategy involves the implementation of “catch-all” clauses aimed at identifying and intercepting suspicious shipments of goods bound for Russia. This could include tighter restrictions on oil exports, enabling customs officials to halt shipments if their destinations appear illogical, such as goods passing through Russia to reach Central Asian countries.



Another significant change under discussion is the extension of the freeze on Russian central bank assets. Currently, EU member states must renew these freezes every six months; the proposed alteration would extend this interval to 36 months. This shift would allow the EU to maintain more consistent pressure on Russia, particularly given that approximately $300 billion in Russian assets have been frozen by Western nations since the escalation of the conflict between Moscow and Ukraine in February 2022, with the majority of these funds held within the EU.



EU officials are reportedly wary following past experiences, particularly when Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the international Iranian nuclear deal during his first term from 2017 to 2021. This incident left the bloc feeling “wrongfooted,” and officials now express fears that a similar reversal on sanctions against Russia could occur if Trump is re-elected on November 5.



As the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, the EU's proactive measures to solidify its sanctions framework demonstrate a commitment to maintaining pressure on Russia and mitigating potential disruptions that could arise from shifts in US leadership. The ongoing discussions within the bloc highlight the complexities of international relations and the critical need for coordinated action among Western allies in the face of persistent threats.

MENAFN28102024000045015687ID1108823995