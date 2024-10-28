Media reports no indication intel leak postponing Israel’s Iran assault plot

(MENAFN) Recent reports indicate that Israel is unlikely to delay its anticipated military strike on Iran, despite leaked US intelligence documents revealing sensitive information about its operational preparations. According to a report from War Zone, citing an anonymous American official, there is no evidence that Israel's actions are being postponed as a result of the leaked information.



The controversy arose following claims from The Times, which stated that Israel had been compelled to postpone its retaliation for a missile attack launched by Iran on October 1. This assertion was based on the emergence of classified materials from the Pentagon’s National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA), which were disseminated last Friday through an anonymous Telegram channel known as Middle East Spectator. These documents purportedly outlined Israel's strategies for a significant assault on Iran in response to the earlier missile strikes from Tehran.



While US officials have not disputed the authenticity of the leaked documents, the FBI has confirmed that it is investigating the breach. Despite this, the War Zone report emphasized an unnamed US official's statement that “we have no indication that Israel is delaying any action because of the document leak.”



Earlier reports from The Times, citing an anonymous intelligence source familiar with Israeli strategic discussions, claimed that the leak had caused a postponement of the planned attack to allow for adjustments in tactics and operational elements. This source noted, “There will be a retaliation, but it has taken longer than it was supposed to take.”



The leaked documents raised concerns within Israeli defense circles that the information could enable Iran to anticipate Israel’s attack patterns, prompting the need for the development of an alternative strategy.



As tensions continue to mount between Israel and Iran, the situation remains fluid. The implications of these leaks could have significant consequences for regional security, as both nations prepare for potential military confrontations. Israel's approach to Iran will likely involve careful recalibration of its strategies in light of new intelligence challenges, but current assessments suggest that the timeline for action remains unchanged.

