Team Ignite Leads Medical, Tech Panel Discussion Of AI's Impact On Healthcare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ignite Coach Ron Mitchell, JD, MBA

Mona Miliner, MHA, NHA, FACHE, FACMPE, FHFMA, FACHCA., the Vice President of Operations at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Roby Luna CISSP, president of Aretec Inc.

- Mona Miliner, Vice President of Operations at Penn State Health

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Team Ignite and Ignite Coach Ron Mitchell, JD, MBA , are on a mission to empower healthcare through artificial intelligence (AI). BEM Enterprises LLC doing business as Team Ignite, is a global management consulting company and trusted advisor in AI, cybersecurity, and data analytics.

Mitchell is an award-winning businessman, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and veteran. The company held a question-and-answer session with two industry experts to discuss AI roles in healthcare. Panelists included Mona Miliner (MHA, NHA, FACHE, FACMPE, FHFMA, and FACHCA), vice president of operations at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center , and Roby Luna (CISSP), president of Aretec Inc.

For Mitchell, the sit-down was an informative opportunity to collaborate with like-minded healthcare advocates who are skilled problem-solvers. The three agreed that AI plays a pivotal role in the future of healthcare.

“Mona is known for her intellectual capital, problem-solving, leadership, and healthcare operations improvement,” Mitchell said.“Representing the tech industry, Roby is widely regarded for cultivating solutions to unlock business growth through data science and AI proficiency.”

He explained that Team Ignite is at the forefront of safeguarding patient data. It strives to protect sensitive information, enhance data efficiency, and improve patient care by providing AI-powered solutions, robust data loss prevention, and management tools.

Miliner gave her perspective on the use of AI from a medical operations standpoint. She discussed the need for effective integration and understanding the balance between new technology and the human touch, stating that the ladder remains essential. She views AI to be more beneficial for unidirectional tasks such as patient registration, scheduling, payments, and digital communication, and streamlining processes.

Aside from optimizing administrative tasks, she shared how AI has improved patient care and operational efficiency for Penn State Health. AI has been implemented to enhance early detection, accuracy, and diagnosis of diseases in radiology images. Generative AI is also being trialed for medical documentation to streamline workflows.

When asked what's next for AI in healthcare, she answered that it will focus on long-term care as populations age and address workforce shortages to boost productivity while meeting patient care needs.

“Partnerships are essential for funding and innovation,” she added.“Healthcare leaders must manage these changes carefully, guided by the American College of Healthcare Executives, and stay agile in decision-making and operation.”

As an AI and data analytics company leader, Luna elaborated on a viewpoint similar to Miliner's that technology should not replace healthcare givers. He hopes that AI will be used to automate routine tasks so personnel can focus more on patients.

“At Aretec, we firmly believe that AI is not meant to replace humans but to empower them to be more efficient and effective,” he said.“Our solutions are designed to augment the skills of healthcare professionals, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes.”

Luna explained that it excels at recognizing patterns within massive datasets, directly applicable to healthcare's vast and complex landscape. This pattern recognition enables earlier and more accurate diagnoses, personalized treatment plans, and even the prediction of potential outbreaks. The biggest AI obstacle the tech professional feels healthcare faces is implementation due to data standardization issues and a shortage of AI experts.

“Additionally, our Penn State College of Medicine received a $2 million NIH (National Institutes of Health) grant to develop predictive models for ischemic stroke recurrence and identify social barriers to care,” Miliner said.

“To address these challenges, we need industry standards for data sharing and interoperability. Workforce training and investment in AI education for healthcare professionals,” he said.“In addition, collaborative partnerships between tech companies and healthcare providers.”

Mitchell concluded that Team Ignite and its expert panel, through their ongoing support of the healthcare industry, would continue to provide thought-provoking information to help leaders in the healthcare industry.

About BEM Enterprises LLC dba Team Ignite: the veteran-owned global management consulting company is a trusted advisor to the world's leading businesses, governments, institutions, and leading providers in energy and utility consulting, data and analytics, cybersecurity, AI, organizational strategy, and workforce transformation.

About Penn State Health: The multi-hospital health system serves patients and communities across 29 counties of Pennsylvania. Its mission is to improve health through patient care, research, education, and community outreach. The system includes five adult acute care hospitals, two specialty institutes, one children's hospital, and 225 outpatient locations. It employs 2,417 physicians and advanced practice providers.

About Aretec Inc.: The dynamic team of tech enthusiasts is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible. Aretec considers itself a trailblazer of innovation and views data as the world's most valuable asset. Its passion lies in crafting AI-driven solutions, harnessing the cloud's power, and orchestrating digital transformations. It also specializes in extracting meaningful insights from data, enabling businesses to make informed decisions.

Farah M. Saunders

Ambiance Media Group

+1 833-611-3558

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.