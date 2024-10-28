United Kingdom Experiential Luxury Market Report - In 2024, Experiential Luxury In The UK Is Experiencing Sustained High Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Experiential Luxury in the United Kingdom" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2024, experiential luxury in the UK is experiencing sustained high growth, continuing the trend from 2023. High double-digit value growth means experiential luxury is the best-performing category in overall luxury goods in the UK. The strong performance of this category can be primarily attributed to luxury hotels and additional experiences that are being leveraged to increase the guest experience.

The Experiential Luxury in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Experiential Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Experiential Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Luxury Foodservice, Luxury Hotels.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?



Get a detailed picture of the Experiential Luxury market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



The ongoing value behind experiences as part of luxury lifestyles

Leveraging sustainability and AI drives experiential luxury's development Both tradition and innovation feature in the competitive landscape

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Luxury footprint expanding beyond long-established UK cities

Sustainable experiential luxury will continue to be a cornerstone for new openings Heritage, health and harmony to determine future developments

CATEGORY DATA



Table 1 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 2 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2019-2023

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2020-2023

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 6 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

LUXURY GOODS IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Luxury goods in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments What next for luxury goods?

MARKET DATA



Table 7 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 8 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 9 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2019-2024

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2019-2023

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2020-2023

Table 12 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2024

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 14 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900