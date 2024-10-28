U.S. Retail Clinics Market Share And Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 - Retail Owned Segment Dominated The Market With A Share Of 81.8% In 2023
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Retail Clinics market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Ownership (Retail Owned, Hospital Owned), Diagnosis (Immunization, General Symptoms, General Screening & Examination, Injuries), and Region 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. retail clinics market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.86 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2030.
Convenient access and affordable prices are expected to boost growth of the U.S. retail clinics market.
These settings act as an alternate channel for provision of primary care and offer basic healthcare services at affordable prices, lowering the need to visit the Emergency Department. Around 10% of the visits to the emergency departments in the U.S. could be treated outside of the ED. This reduces the out-of-pocket costs paid for the visit to an ED.
These settings usually operate during all seven days of a week. In addition, they have shorter waiting duration and appointments are not mandatory. Convenience and flexibility of visit hours help people easily access clinics that are located in grocery stores, shopping malls, and other locations.
In addition, adoption of information technology, highlighted by the use of EHRs helps these settings maintain a streamlined patient record that can be shared across different healthcare systems. This patient data could also be used to implement population health management strategies, for better patient outcomes, which could ease the U.S. healthcare's transformation into a value-based care model from a fee-for-service (FFS) model.
U.S. Retail Clinics Market Report Highlights
Retail owned segment dominated the market with a share of 81.8% in 2023. Companies such as CVS Health, own, operate, or provide management for its MinuteClinic clinics. Immunization segment held the largest revenue share of 25.3% of the market in 2023. During and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the retail clinics market observed increasing popularity among people for vaccinations as these clinics provided the testing facilities as well. The Southeast region witnessed the largest revenue share of 34.2% in 2023 owing to the increasing utilization of accessible & non-emergency healthcare services in the region.
The leading players in the U.S. Retail Clinics market include:
CVS Health Kroger Health Walgreens Advocate Health Care Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Walmart Bellin Health Systems Geisinger Health Target
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 80
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $3.55 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $6.86 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 9.7%
| Regions Covered
| United States
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. U.S. Retail Clinics Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.4. U.S. Retail Clinics Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Porter's Analysis
3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. U.S. Retail Clinics Market: Ownership Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. U.S. Retail Clinics Market: Ownership Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)
4.3. Retail Owned
4.4. Hospital Owned
Chapter 5. U.S. Retail Clinics Market: Diagnosis Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. U.S. Retail Clinics Market: Diagnosis Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)
5.3. Immunization
5.4. General Symptoms
5.5. Injuries
5.6. General Screening & Examination
5.7. Acute Respiratory Disease & Infection
5.8. Urinary Tract Infections
5.9. Ear Infections
5.10. Sprains, Strains, and Fractures
5.11. Others
Chapter 6. U.S. Retail Clinics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. U.S. Retail Clinics Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030, USD Million
6.2. Southeast
6.3. Midwest
6.4. Southwest
6.5. Northeast
6.6. West
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants
7.2. Company Categorization
7.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
7.4. Company Profiles
CONTACT:
