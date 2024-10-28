U.S. Retail Clinics Market Share And Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 - Retail Owned Segment Dominated The Market With A Share Of 81.8% In 2023

Convenient access and affordable prices are expected to boost growth of the U.S. retail clinics market.



These settings act as an alternate channel for provision of primary care and offer basic healthcare services at affordable prices, lowering the need to visit the Emergency Department. Around 10% of the visits to the emergency departments in the U.S. could be treated outside of the ED. This reduces the out-of-pocket costs paid for the visit to an ED.

These settings usually operate during all seven days of a week. In addition, they have shorter waiting duration and appointments are not mandatory. Convenience and flexibility of visit hours help people easily access clinics that are located in grocery stores, shopping malls, and other locations.

In addition, adoption of information technology, highlighted by the use of EHRs helps these settings maintain a streamlined patient record that can be shared across different healthcare systems. This patient data could also be used to implement population health management strategies, for better patient outcomes, which could ease the U.S. healthcare's transformation into a value-based care model from a fee-for-service (FFS) model.

U.S. Retail Clinics Market Report Highlights



Retail owned segment dominated the market with a share of 81.8% in 2023. Companies such as CVS Health, own, operate, or provide management for its MinuteClinic clinics.

Immunization segment held the largest revenue share of 25.3% of the market in 2023. During and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the retail clinics market observed increasing popularity among people for vaccinations as these clinics provided the testing facilities as well. The Southeast region witnessed the largest revenue share of 34.2% in 2023 owing to the increasing utilization of accessible & non-emergency healthcare services in the region.

The leading players in the U.S. Retail Clinics market include:



CVS Health

Kroger Health

Walgreens

Advocate Health Care

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan

Walmart

Bellin Health Systems

Geisinger Health Target

Why should you buy this report?



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:



Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:

