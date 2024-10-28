Engineer Rashid Returns To Tihar Jail After Hearing Deferred On His Bail Plea

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday deferred till November 19 the hearing on the regular bail plea of J&K MP, Engineer Rashid, accused in a terror funding case being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“Since we are considering the jurisdiction issue whether the matter will be heard by this court or the designated MP/MLA court of National Investigation Agency, the matter will be heard on November 19,” the court said.

The MP surrendered at the Tihar Jail in the national capital upon expiry of his interim bail.

In the previous hearing, the Patiala House Court had extended Engineer Rashid's interim bail on the ground that his father was very ill and needed his attention.

The counsel for the accused told the court that this was the last time that his client was seeking an extension. He added that no violation of any of the conditions was alleged by the NIA when Rashid was out on bail.

Additional Sessions Judge, Chander Jit Singh, extended the interim relief after the anti-terror agency said it had verified the documents and was not opposing the extension of the bail. Further, the Patiala House Court had posted Engineer Rashid's regular bail plea for orders on October 28.

With the deferral of the orders in the matter, the Awami Itihad Party (AIP) chief will stay in jail till November 19.

Engineer Rashid fought the Lok Sabha elections from jail and defeated NC Vice President, Omar Abdullah -- now the Chief Minister -- by a margin of over 2 lakh votes from the Baramulla constituency. Peoples Conference president, Sajad Gani Lone had finished third.

Engineer Rashid's party, Awami Itihad Party (AIP) won one Assembly seat in the recently-concluded J&K polls. His brother, Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh won the lone Assembly seat from the Langate constituency of Kupwara district. Engineer Rashid has represented this constituency in the Assembly twice in the past.

The NC-Congress alliance won the Assembly elections, securing 42 and six seats, respectively, while ally CPI-M won one. The AAP and most of the seven Independents also extended support to the NC. Omar Abdullah was subsequently sworn in as the Chief Minister by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.