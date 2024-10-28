QEWC Announces Net Profit Of QR1,189M For Nine Months

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QEWC achieves net of QR1,189m for the nine months ended on 30th September 2024

Under the chairmanship of H E Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, of State for Affairs, on 27th October 2024, the Board of Directors (“BOD”) of QEWC approved the results for the 9 months period ended on 30th September 2024.

QEWC reported revenue of QR2,265m compared to QR2,178m during the same period in 2023. Operating profits amounted to QR930m compared to QR900m during the same period in

2023.

This performance generated a net profit (attributable to the equity holders of the company) of QR1,189m (EPS: QR1.08) compared to the QR1,109m (EPS:QR 1.01) during 2023.