Mitsubishi Power Receives Order For Facility Retrofit At The Darajat Geothermal Power Plant In Indonesia

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Mitsubishi Power Receives Order for Facility Retrofit at the Darajat Geothermal Power in Indonesia - Introduction of state-of-the-art steam turbine to increase power generation output by 8 MW compared to before the retrofit, to 129 MW

- Turnkey contract for equipment delivery and installation work, with support for long-term maintenance

TOKYO, Oct 28, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has received a turnkey contract from Star Geothermal Darajat II, Limited (SEG), a geothermal power producer in Indonesia, for the retrofit of Unit 3 at its Darajat Geothermal Power Plant in Java. Mitsubishi Power will upgrade the steam turbine and related equipment, with work scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2026. The introduction of a highly efficient and reliable steam turbine for this project will provide a stable supply of electricity, while also contributing to reduced CO2 emissions and a greater renewable energy ratio for the country.



Darajat Geothermal Power Plant

MHI's Nagasaki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Nagasaki will handle design, manufacturing, and installation support for this project. PT. Mitsubishi Power Indonesia, will provide support for long-term stable operation following the on-site installation and retrofit work. Mitsubishi Power received this contract on a turn-key basis from SEG in recognition of Mitsubishi Power's exceptional steam turbine technologies that enable increased output by updating certain parts of the facility, and its high level of skill in carrying out on-site installation work.

The geothermal power plant to be retrofitted is located in Garut, West Java, about 200 kilometers southeast of the capital Jakarta. Mitsubishi Power provided a steam turbine for the plant in 2007. This retrofit will increase the power output from the rated 121 megawatts (MW) to 129 MW.

Commenting on the agreement, Kazuhiro Yoshida, President of PT. Mitsubishi Power Indonesia, said: "Indonesia has the second-largest geothermal power generation capacity in the world. We have provided a total of six units for geothermal power plants in the country, with total output amounting to approximately 400 MW. In addition, we are currently involved in the construction of an additional unit. Through geothermal power generation and other clean energy technologies, MHI will contribute to achieving the Indonesian government's goal of carbon neutrality by 2060."

SEG is the core company in PT Barito Renewables Energy Tbk (BREN) Group, the principal renewable energy operator in Indonesia and one of the largest firms in Indonesia by market capitalization. Hendra Soetjipto Tan, CEO of both BREN and SEG, said regarding the project: "Amid rising electricity demand in Indonesia, there is also greater pressure from consumers for electricity derived from renewable energy. Through this project, we will contribute to both Indonesia's economic development and cleaner energy."

Going forward, MHI Group will make further efforts to support the widespread adoption of high-performance and highly reliable technologies, while also contributing to the stable supply of electricity essential for economic development around the world, and the preservation of the global environment by promoting the decarbonization of energy.



At the Signing Ceremony

