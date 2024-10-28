Poliovirus Detected In 16 Pakistani Districts

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Poliovirus has been detec­ted in environmental samples collected from 16 districts in Pakistan..

The samples had been collected from Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, three districts of Karachi, Cha­man, Shaheed Benazirabad, Badin, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Sujawal, Dadu, Kambar, Jacobabad and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Dawn reported on Monday all these districts had previously reported virus detection, either in humans or sewage samples. Their status remained unchanged.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication confirmed the samples as the third vaccination campaign of the current year began across Pakistan today.

The vaccination campaign will cover more than 45 million children under the age of five, as the number of confirmed cases has risen to 41 in 2024.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the drive, which will run till Nov 3. Children will also be given Vitamin-A supplements for additional immunity.

