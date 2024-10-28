Georgian President Rejects Election Results
(MENAFN- IANS) Tbilisi, Oct 28 (IANS) Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili rejected the results of parliamentary elections as "grossly rigged."
At a press briefing on Sunday, she said the president and the opposition would not reconcile with fraudulent elections.
"I do not accept this election. It cannot be accepted," Zourabichvili said, calling on citizens to stage a protest outside the Georgian parliament.
On Saturday, Georgia held its parliamentary elections under a fully proportional system for the first time. Almost 90 per cent of voters cast their ballots via electronic devices installed at the polling stations, reports Xinhua news agency.
The ruling Georgian Dream party has won the parliamentary elections, the Central Election Commission said late Saturday.
