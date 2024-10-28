Katara Astro Fair Concludes On High Note

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Katara Cultural Village held from October 24 to 26, 2024 at Al Thuraya Planetarium the Katara Astro Fair, and concluded successfully the event with a vibrant award and felicitation ceremony.

The event, organised by Katara in collaboration with MAPS International, aimed to foster a love for science and space among Qatar's youth, showcasing groundbreaking projects and innovative ideas from students across the country.

Over three days, the Astro Fair brought together young science enthusiasts, space experts, and the wider community to explore the wonders of the science and the vital role of space technology in addressing global challenges.

The fair featured hands-on projects, interactive exhibits, and live painting activities that added a creative touch to the event. Students and artists alike showcased their talents, and winners were recognized in various categories, receiving cash prizes as a testament to their creativity and dedication and Salman Al Nuaimi, Director of the Follow-up and Coordination Unit at Katara, distributed the trophies to the winners.

The highlight of the event was the awards ceremony, where outstanding science and space projects were celebrated.

The winners in each category are as follows: Future Scientist Award for Most Innovative Concept for the project Handmade Jet Engine Model by Birla Public School winning the award money of QR15,000.

Young Innovator Award for Creative Problem-Solving Idea jointly awarded to the project AI-Enabled Assistance by Qatar Science and Technology Secondary School for Boys and Robotic Hand by Ghalib Shajea and Nawaf Alammari winning the award money of QR10,000.

Outstanding Presentation and Design Award for the project Music from the Cosmos: The Melody of Space-Time by Noble International School – QR7,500. Most Popular Community Choice Award for the project Automated Gas Leakage Alert and Safety System by Birla Public School – QR 5,000.

Best Decorative/promising Award jointly awarded for the project GenRx – Bringing Precision Medicine Home by Ameera Shahid Khan and Rumaysa Khan and AI Detector by Karthik Joshy – QAR 5,000.

Special Judges Choice Award with an award money for QR2,000 each- 3D Project on Rotation of Earth, Sun, and Moon by Aizzah Siddiqah - A Geostationary Satellite Model by Vasilije Radojkovic and Aleksej - Summer Cat Shelter by Anoushka Parag Mahajan and Paavni Parag Mahajan- Coco Bricks by Rebecca Sara Philips- Sustainable Irrigation by DPS-Modern Indian School

These awards recognized projects that demonstrated innovative thinking, impactful solutions, and exceptional presentation skills, encouraging the students to continue exploring and innovating within the realms of science and technology.

The Astro Fair also featured live painting sessions where fine artists displayed their skills, bringing science and art together in a unique blend. Cash awards of QR3500, QR2500, QR1,500, QR1000, QR1,000 were given Manoj kumar. B.P, Amir El-hajji, Tessema Temtime Asrate, Jaya Singh, and Selamawit Afework for the top five selected art pieces, further highlighting the creative synergy that the Katara Astro Fair champions.