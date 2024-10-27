ACUD Hosts Japan's Titan Capital To Discuss Investment Opportunities In Egypt's NAC

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Chairperson and Managing Director of Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD), Khaled Abbas, met with Japanese Titan Capital's owner Kanazawa Yukio and Chairperson Niwa Koshiro, along with members of their alliance, which includes 15 of Japan's top companies.

The meeting aimed to discuss potential collaboration in development in the New Administrative Capital and showcase investment opportunities available to Japanese companies and investors in Egypt.

The meeting took place in the City of Arts and Culture, where Abbas welcomed Kanazawa Yukio and his investment alliance members. He expressed his pleasure in hosting one of Japan's leading real estate developers in the New Administrative Capital to witness the achievements firsthand, adding,“We are keen to show the world this dream that has now become a tangible reality.”

Abbas highlighted that the New Administrative Capital, Egypt's first green, sustainable smart city, offers promising investment opportunities, ranging from integrated urban projects to service and industrial ventures. He noted that Egypt's strategic urban development plan has designated multiple key growth areas, with the New Capital at the forefront, offering numerous investment prospects that significantly contribute to job creation for Egyptians.

Kanazawa Yukio, Owner and Founder of Titan Capital, expressed his admiration for the achievements in the New Administrative Capital and praised the unique architectural designs in the City of Arts and Culture, which seamlessly blend modernity with heritage while incorporating the latest technologies.

Yukio described the capital as an exceptionally creative model of sustainable development, a transformative project that opens promising avenues for future partnerships, noted the Egyptian government's strong ambition and determination, as seen in the rapid execution of major development projects within a remarkably short period.

Kanazawa added that his investor partners are interested in forming an investment alliance that would use Egypt as a base and launch point for the Arab and African markets. He also mentioned that he encourages his investor friends from the U.S. and Europe to consider Egypt, which he regards as a promising market with substantial investment opportunities across diverse sectors.



