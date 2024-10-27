7 People Killed, 14 Injured In Afghanistan Last Week

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Last week, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) renewed support for an independent, united and peaceful Afghanistan free from terrorism, war and drugs, UN stressed support for women's rights, two Daesh terrorists killed in Ghor province and European Union (EU) allocated 31 million Euros to Afghanistan's sector.

Last week's major developments:



We support an independent, united and peaceful Afghanistan free from terrorism, war and drugs: BRICS

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan stressed moving Afghanistan out of international isolation during BRICS meeting

London strived to pave the way for the relationship between Kabul and the west: Dickson

Will make efforts to improve relationships between the two countries: Uzbekistan's religious scholars delegation in Kabul

Afghanistan wanted to increase trade with Kazakhstan to three billion dollars: MoCI

Need for strengthening support to women's rights in Afghanistan: UN EU allocated 31 million Euro to Afghanistan's health sector

Casualties:

Seven people were killed and 14 others injured in Afghanistan last week.

A child was killed and and 11 people injured in a blast in Kabul's Pamir Cinema areas last week, Kabul Police Chief Khalid Zadran said. The individual who carried the explosives was arrested in injured condition.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said last week security forces conducted a raid on a hideout in Ghor province in which two Daesh members were killed and some arrested.

Three children were killed and three other people, including a child, injured in a blast from an Explosive Remnant of War (ERW) in Ghazni province. One person was killed due to a clash between two families in Nuristan.

111

Note: These figures are based on reports reaching Pajhwok Afghan News. Some incidents may have gone unreported or sources could have provided incorrect figures.

During the previous week, five people had been killed and five others injured in two different incidents in Afghanistan.

222

Before the regime change in 2021, hundreds of civilians, insurgents and security forces would be killed and maimed every week.

Last week, a three-day meeting of BRICS which was attended by leaders from 36 countries and some organisations was held in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Tatarstan region.

In a statement BRICS emphasised the need for an urgent peaceful settlement in Afghanistan to strengthen regional security and stability and advocated for Afghanistan as an independent, united and peaceful state free from terrorism, war and drugs.

The summit called on Afghanistan authorities to reverse the effective ban on girl's secondary and higher education and emphasised the primary and effective role of regional platforms and neighboring countries of Afghanistan and welcome the efforts of such regional platforms and initiatives to facilitate the Afghan settlement.

IEA Deputy Spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said Afghanistan was on the agenda of the BRICS summit, the IEA drew the attention of the countries of the region to the fact that the stability and economy of Afghanistan has a special value at the regional level and is in the interest of all.

According to reports Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev stressed taking Afghanistan out of the international isolation and termed humanitarian assistance, establishment of peace and betterment of economy in Afghanistan vital.

The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadr Jabarov, insisted in the meeting also called it important to give all-round support to Afghanistan and to integrate the country with the global and regional economic systems.

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Tehran supported every initiative that could result in peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Efforts to establish IEA-West relations, Uzbek ulema visit to Afghanistan

Last week, Chargé d'Affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan Robert Dickson during a meeting with IEA acting Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, said that London supported the continuation of talks with IEA and UK would not allow the IEA opponents activities in the UK.

He proposed holding bilateral meetings on some important issues in the future and said that London is trying to facilitate the establishment of relations between Kabul and the Western world.

Last week, a delegation of religious scholars from Uzbekistan arrived in Kabul. Mufti Sheikh Nooruddin Khaliq Nazar, who led the delegation, termed his delegation's visit to Afghanistan a valuable opportunity to strengthen common values ​​and beliefs and said that Uzbekistan and Afghanistan were both Islamic and Muslim countries and have many similarities in religious, cultural and religious affairs.

According to reports, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the appointment of Sabrina Ugolini as the new ambassador to Afghanistan, stating that she will temporarily operate from Qatar.

Women's rights:

Amini Mohammad, deputy secretary general of the UN, told the UNSC that that there was need for wider support to women rights in Afghanistan.

The BRICS Summit statement stressed the need to provide urgent and uninterrupted humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people and to safeguard the fundamental rights of all Afghans including women, girls and different ethnic groups.

Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UNAMA Roza Otunbayeva told a gathering in Kabul last week that a large number of Afghans, especially Afghan women, faced severe restrictions on their basic rights.”

But acting Minister of Vice and Virtue Sheikh Mohammad Khalid Hanafi has said the implementation of Sharia law is both a duty of the Islamic system and a demand of Afghan society. He emphasized there will be no hesitation in efforts to achieve this goal.

Humanitarian Assistance:

EU has allocated 31 million Euros for assistance to Afghanistan's health sector.

nh

Views: 0