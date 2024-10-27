Mardan Tragedy: Roof Collapse Claims Lives Of Three Girls, One Severely Injured
Date
10/27/2024 9:50:09 AM
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
In a tragic incident in Baghicha Dheri, Mardan, the collapse of a room's roof resulted in the deaths of three young girls and left another critically injured.
Rescue 1122's medical and disaster teams swiftly arrived on-site following reports of the collapse, working urgently to recover the bodies and rescue the wounded.
Also Read: Two Bannu militants Killed in Police Encounter; Separate Lakki Marwat Checkpoint Clash Leaves Four Dead
The deceased were identified as 18-year-old, 12-year-old, and 10-year-old daughters of Shehzada. Additionally, a 16-year-old sister remains hospitalized in critical condition.
MENAFN27102024000189011041ID1108822234
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.