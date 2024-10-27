Mardan Tragedy: Roof Collapse Claims Lives Of Three Girls, One Severely Injured

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a tragic incident in Baghicha Dheri, Mardan, the collapse of a room's roof resulted in the deaths of three young girls and left another critically injured.



Rescue 1122's medical and disaster teams swiftly arrived on-site following reports of the collapse, working urgently to recover the bodies and rescue the wounded.

Also Read: Two Bannu Killed in Encounter; Separate Lakki Marwat Checkpoint Clash Leaves Four Dead

The deceased were identified as 18-year-old, 12-year-old, and 10-year-old daughters of Shehzada. Additionally, a 16-year-old sister remains hospitalized in critical condition.