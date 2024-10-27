Amir Receives Abu Dhabi Deputy Ruler And UAE National Security Advisor

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received at his office in Lusail Palace on Sunday morning His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor of the United Arab Emirates, and the accompanying delegation.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to His Highness the Amir and their wishes of good health and happiness for HH and for Qatari people further progress and prosperity.

His Highness the Amir entrusted His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan to convey his greetings to HH the President of the UAE and HH the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, wishing them good health and wellness, and for the brotherly people of UAE continued progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, they reviewed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to develop and strengthen them. A number of topics of common interest were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.