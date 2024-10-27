Israel's Attack 'Should Not Be Exaggerated Nor Downplayed'

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Iran's Supreme Leader Sayed Ali | File Photo

Tehran- Iran's supreme leader said Sunday that Israel's attack on Iran this weekend“should not be exaggerated nor downplayed,” though he stopped short of calling for retaliation.

Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei's remarks are the latest suggesting Iran is carefully weighing its response to the attack. Already, Iran's military has said a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip or Lebanon trumps any retaliatory attack on Israel, though Iranian officials also have said they reserve the right to respond.

Iran leader said helping Israel is among“the worst and biggest sins,” and called for the formation of a global political and economic coalition against the“evil regime, and if deemed necessary a military one”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The evil actions of the Israeli regime two nights ago should neither be exaggerated nor downplayed,” Sayyed Khamenei said.“The miscalculations of the Israeli regime must be disrupted. It is essential to make them understand the strength, will, and initiative of the Iranian nation and its youth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added:“It is up to the authorities to determine how to convey the power and will of the Iranian people to the Israeli regime and to take actions that serve the interests of this nation and country.”

Meanwhile, Ayatollah Khamenei warned that a weak nation that cannot defend itself will naturally lose its security.

Read Also Iran Thwarts Israeli Attack Deeply Concerned By Evolving Escalation In West Asia: MEA

“The thing that maintains the security for a country is its national power; it is the strength of that country ... in all fields,” including science, economy, the possibility of defense, and weapons, he noted.