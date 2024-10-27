Iran's copper cathode output surges 12 percent in 6 months

(MENAFN) Iran's copper cathode production surged by 12 percent in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20–September 21), according to Mohammad Aghajanlou, the new head of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO). This resulted in a total output of 145,000 tons of copper cathode, a crucial raw material for manufacturing copper rods used extensively in the wire and cable industry.



The Iranian mining sector, a key contributor to the country’s economy, continues to see strategic investments in its expansion and development. IMIDRO, as a leading state-owned entity, has introduced various initiatives aimed at advancing different areas of mining, including supporting contractors involved in exploration activities, upgrading the geographical information system (GIS) to international standards, and applying advanced technologies to locate hidden and deep mineral resources. Additionally, the organization is prioritizing workforce training to address sector demands effectively.



IMIDRO’s programs also focus on exploring and processing rare minerals with specialized technologies, modernizing the country’s drilling equipment with support from the Mining Investment Insurance Fund, and enhancing the scientific and technical capabilities of exploration consultants. Moreover, additional exploration efforts are underway across existing mines to increase their reserves, ensuring the sustainable supply of resources to meet future industry needs.



An integral part of IMIDRO’s mission includes involving the private sector in exploration, thereby promoting a collaborative approach to resource development. Reflecting the sector's long-term goals, IMIDRO is developing a strategic five-year program that will place a stronger emphasis on exploration, positioning Iran’s mining industry for continued growth and resilience in the global market.

