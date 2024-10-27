Joramco Enters a New Partnership with Iberojet

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has forged a new partnership with Spanish-Portuguese long and medium-haul airline, Iberojet, part of Avoris Corporación Empresarial.



Under this partnership, Joramco provides services to perform 12-year check on A320 aircraft. This agreement marks the beginning of a new collaboration with Iberojet, making it the first time the airline has entrusted Joramco with its aircraft maintenance. The project reinforces Joramco’s commitment to delivering high-quality MRO services and strengthens its presence in the aviation market.



Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “We are delighted to welcome Iberojet Airlines join Joramco’s family. This agreement is a testament to our reputation for providing services of the highest standards. We look forward to expanding our collaboration in the future to support Iberojet’s fleet.”



On behalf of Iberojet, Rafael Martinez Lopez, Technical Director CAMO, said: "After a challenging tender process to support the 12Y-check of our A320, Joramco has shown enough experience and industry capacity to meet our expectations within a good competitive price. Iberojet is looking forward to starting this relationship in order to find in Joramco a good partner for the heavy maintenance of its Airbus fleet."



MENAFN27102024002844009143ID1108821978