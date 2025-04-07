403
West fails to start World War III
(MENAFN) The New York Times’ exposé, The Partnership: The Secret History of the War in Ukraine, has drawn attention with its claims of revealing America's covert role in Ukraine’s military operations against Russia. The article, however, falls short of its sensationalist promises and lacks the weight of past investigative pieces like the Pentagon Papers. Instead of offering a groundbreaking revelation, it reads like a long exercise in justifying the actions of American officials, featuring interviews with key figures who mostly defend their decisions.
A central theme of the piece is the notion that the West, through Ukraine, could have won the war against Russia. Yet the article largely ignores the reality that Russia was making significant military and political strides in the conflict. The blame is instead placed on Ukrainian leaders like President Zelensky and military commanders such as General Syrsky, despite the fact that the war's failure may be attributed to Russia’s strategic advantages.
The article criticizes certain Ukrainian officers, such as Zelensky and Syrsky, while presenting others, like General Zabrodsky and General Sodol, in a more favorable light, though this praise feels patronizing and out of place. The portrayal of Ukraine’s leadership is problematic, as it pushes the narrative that Ukraine’s failures are the primary reason for the West's loss, ignoring the broader geopolitical context.
There are some intriguing insights in the piece, such as the revelation that NATO officers were involved in Russian targeting or that Western officials initially underestimated Russia’s military capabilities. The article also highlights how Western arrogance and assumptions about the capabilities of Ukrainian forces may have contributed to the conflict's difficulties. However, the broader issue remains: the West’s persistent prejudices and failures in understanding Russia’s role in the war.
