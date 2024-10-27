National CSR Fund – MAJRA met with heads of CSR and sustainability committees in all seven emirates

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, October 24 2024: The National CSR Fund – MAJRA, the federal arm that establishes the framework and governance for Sustainable Impact and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the UAE, hosted several consultative meetings to discuss new partnerships and projects that promote CSR in the country and explore each emirate’s needs, in line with key national strategies. The meeting was led by directors of the chamber of commerce and industry in each emirate with the active involvement of heads of various CSR and sustainability committees in all seven emirates.

Commenting on this, Sarah Shaw, Director of MAJRA, said: We are keen to further strengthen cooperation with CSR and sustainability committees in all seven emirates and develop joint action plans during the next phase to achieve CSR goals in the country and implement the best environmental and social standards. This will further consolidate the UAE’s leading position as the prosperous global community, in light of the objectives of ‘We the UAE 2031.”

“The meetings mark a new step to discuss CSR and sustainability practices’ plans in the country, as well as review and build on the achievements made in this regard. These meetings have been based on the latest updates on CSR plans in each emirate, as well as efforts to support collaboration in launching awareness programs that highlight the necessity to employ CSR and sustainability practices, thereby advancing UAE’s efforts in achieving sustainable development goals and consolidating its position in CSR regionally and internationally,” she added.

Additionally, the meetings saw an agreement to offer chambers of commerce of all emirates the ‘Impact Seal Project’ package. It also encouraged members to partner with local private sector organisations to further promote this project. The meeting confirmed that the ongoing efforts to educate and inform these local enterprises about the vital need for mandated disclosure of CSR activities will continue.

The meetings also decided to develop the ‘Impact Labs’ in collaboration with every emirate’s chambers of commerce and industry next November. Apart from establishing a framework to identify and acknowledge CSR endeavours, the discussions also led to the launch of an initiative to include these accolades with the ‘Impact Seal.’ The initiative will evaluate and assign certain points to the private company profiles, which will enable them to qualify for this renowned award.

The meetings were held with the main goal of exploring new mechanisms for boosting the involvement of private enterprises in development initiatives within each emirate. Furthermore, it aimed to direct private sector enterprises to align their efforts with the national strategy for sustainability and the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision to attain SDGs.





