24th Iran International Electricity Exhibition kicks off in Tehran

(MENAFN) The 24th Iran International Electricity (IEE 2024) commenced on Thursday at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds, as reported by IRIB. The opening ceremony was attended by key figures in the sector, including Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, the Head of Iran's Power Generation, Distribution, and Transmission Company (known as Tavanir). This annual event serves as a critical platform for stakeholders in the electricity industry to converge and discuss advancements, innovations, and opportunities within the sector.



Running for four days, the exhibition encompasses a wide range of topics related to the electricity industry, including the production, transmission, and distribution of electrical energy. It showcases a variety of equipment, including high, medium, and low-voltage electrical devices. This year, around 500 domestic companies and 120 international exhibitors from diverse countries—such as China, South Korea, India, Russia, Italy, Turkey, Germany, Taiwan, France, and Spain—are displaying their latest products and services. The exhibition is a significant opportunity for businesses to connect, share knowledge, and explore collaborative ventures.



At IEE 2024, attendees can find a comprehensive array of products, including electrical panels, lighting equipment, smart technology solutions, diesel generators, electric motors, batteries, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), earthing and protection systems, transformers, wires and cables, industrial automation tools, precision instruments, and various measuring devices. This extensive display not only highlights the innovations in the industry but also emphasizes the critical role of technology in enhancing energy efficiency and reliability.



During his remarks at the exhibition's opening, Rajabi Mashhadi emphasized the importance of the event, noting that the Iran International Electricity Exhibition is a vital occasion in the electricity industry calendar. He stated that it is held annually at the conclusion of the peak summer season to foster interaction and collaboration among different sectors. The gathering brings together operators from both the public and private sectors, promoting synergy and cooperation in this strategic industry, which is essential for Iran's energy future.

