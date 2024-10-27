Voting Underway For Japan's Lower House Election

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- for Japan's Lower House election began Sunday at about 45,000 polling stations across the country, with asking voters to pass judgment on new Prime Shigeru Ishiba's reforms following funds scandal involving the ruling Liberal Party (LDP).

More than 1,300 candidates are vying for the 465 seats at stake, 289 from single-seat constituencies and 176 through proportional representation in 11 regions.

Some 142 million Japanese citizens aged 18 or older are eligible to vote and the results are expected to be known by Monday morning.

The 67-year-old Ishiba, who took office on October 1, dissolved the Lower House on October 9. Ishiba, who is also LDP President, has said he will claim a victory if the LDP and its smaller coalition partner Komeito win an overall majority with a combined 233 seats.

As of Saturday, the LDP alone held 256 seats and Komeito had 32 in the 465-member strong chamber, which has the power to appoint a prime minister.

It is the first parliamentary election for the Lower House since October 2021, when the LDP-led coalition won comfortable victory in the chamber. (end)

