Neeru Bajwa’S Fashion Mantra: Suit Up And Shine

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Punjabi sensation Neeru Bajwa flaunted boss lady vibes as she dressed up in a pantsuit and shared her mantra to look confident.

Neeru took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself in a purple pantsuit. She completed her look with nude make-up and chose to keep her hair straight and open.

For the caption, she wrote:“Suit up and shine.”

On October 14, Neeru spoke about the importance of optimism.

Neeru took to Instagram, where she posted a picture of herself dressed in a navy blue boat-neck top. The is seen sitting in a restaurant and smiling at the camera.

For the caption, she wrote:“Choose to be optimistic.... It feels better.”

Born in Canada, the 44-year-old actress started her career in TV shows in 2005 with“Hari Mirchi Lal Mirchi”. She was then seen in the show“Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani” followed by“Jeet' and then“Guns and Roses”

It was in 2013, when the actress featured in the multi-starrer Punjabi film“Saadi Love Story”, produced by Jimmy Sheirgill and starring Diljit Dosanjh, Amrinder Gill, and Surveen Chawla. She then paired up with Diljit for the film“Jatt and Juliet 2”, which opened to record breaking numbers in Punjabi cinema.

Neeru debuted as a director in 2017 with the Punjabi film“Sargi”, which stars her sister Rubina Bajwa in the leading role alongside Jassi Gill and Babbal Rai. The actress then starred and produced“Beautiful Billo” in 2019. It was in June, when the third installment of her“Jatt and Juliet” franchise was released.

The Punjabi film in August minted over Rs 107.51 crore worldwide. The film revolves around two police officers from Punjab who jet off to Canada on a secret, complicated mission. She was also seen in“Shayar” and next has“Shukrana” for release.