Madbouly Tours Manufacturing Facilities In Suez

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Prime Mostafa Madbouly inspected the Suez Medical Complex affiliated with Egypt Healthcare Authority, during his visit to Suez on Saturday.





The Prime Minister emphasized that healthcare is a top priority in building human capacity and achieving sustainable development, as well as accelerating the implementation of comprehensive health insurance system to ensure coverage for all citizens and their families.











Chairperson of Egypt Healthcare Authority Ahmed El-Sobky delivered a presentation on the Suez Medical Complex, explaining that it is the largest medical complex in the region, marking a transformative leap in healthcare services for the people of Suez and the Canal region.





He pointed out that it will be the first medical complex to launch a digital platform for Building Management System (BMS), with a commitment to infection control measures using smart technology such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).





He added that, for the first time, a system for operating hospital systems through artificial intelligence will be launched in collaboration with SIEMENS. In line with this, the Prime Minister made a point to inspect the ICU rooms, patient rooms, and neonatal units.





During his visit to Suez, Madbouly toured the German Knauf plant for gypsum board manufacturing, where he listened to a briefing from Knauf Egypt's General Manager, Mohamed Abdel Rasoul, about the plant's operations.





Abdel Rasoul explained that the company provides high-quality gypsum products for suspended ceilings and walls, designed to resist moisture and meet Egyptian and international market demands. The factory's investments total approximately €80m, relying entirely on Egyptian labor. Additionally, Knauf invested €600,000 to secure raw materials and established two training centers annually hosting 4,000 trainees to enhance local skills in construction techniques.















Madbouly further inspected Universal Furniture factory in the free zone of the Ataqa district.





The factory was established in 2020 on an area of 15,000 square meters, with Saudi investments amounting to $5m. It employs about 160 Egyptian workers and relies on 40% local components. The factory allocates its production entirely for export, with plans to designate 10% for the local market. Eng. Mohamed Nagaty, the General Manager of the factory, stated that its production capacity is estimated at 150,000 pieces of furniture annually, with annual sales reaching $1m.





Additionally, Prime Minister inspected the headquarters of the Egyptian-German pump company, Ruhrpumpen Egypt, which specializes in the production of pumps.

Madbouly emphasized that the visit to the company reflects the government's commitment to enhancing work in sectors that produce components for various projects, particularly pumps, which are a key component for water supply, sewage, and gas projects.





General Manager of the Ruhrpumpen Egypt Mohamed Hassan Shehata noted that it was established in 2006 and operates under a free zone system. The company produces several types of pumps according to international standards, with a production capacity of up to 520 pumps annually and a local manufacturing rate of 75%. The company's sales reached €10.3m in 2023, with a target of achieving €11m by the end of 2024. Additionally, over 1,200 pumps have been supplied for gas and petroleum projects in Egypt and countries such as Germany, Mexico, and Brazil.





Shehata also mentioned that the factory has been accredited as the first factory in Egypt and the Middle East to produce fire pumps with a 100% local manufacturing rate, exporting products to countries including Germany and England.



