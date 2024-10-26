Death Toll From Russian Strike On Dnipro Rises To Five, 21 Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll in Dnipro has risen to five as a result of a nighttime missile attack.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The death toll in Dnipro has risen to five. Rescuers have recovered the body of a man from the rubble," he wrote.

Earlier, it was reported that four people were killed and 21 injured in an overnight missile attack in Dnipro. Seven of the injured are in hospital. One 17-year-old boy is in serious condition.