Death Toll From Russian Strike On Dnipro Rises To Five, 21 Wounded
Date
10/26/2024 7:12:04 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll in Dnipro has risen to five as a result of a nighttime missile attack.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The death toll in Dnipro has risen to five. Rescuers have recovered the body of a man from the rubble," he wrote.
Read also:
Woman injured
as Russians attack Bilozerka in Kherson region
Earlier, it was reported that four people were killed and 21 injured in an overnight missile attack in Dnipro. Seven of the injured are in hospital. One 17-year-old boy is in serious condition.
MENAFN26102024000193011044ID1108820969
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.