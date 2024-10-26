Maha Polls: BJP's Lodha, Shiv Sena's Sarnaik, Assembly Speaker Narwekar Top Rich Candidates List

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Out of the total of 991 candidates, who have filed 1,292 nomination papers till October 25 for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections, and BJP nominee from Malabar Hill Mangal Prabhat Lodha has emerged as the richest candidate with a total property worth Rs 447 crore, against Rs 441.65 crore in 2019, an increase of only 1.21 per cent.

According to the poll affidavit, his immovable property is of the order of Rs 218 crore and movable assets of Rs 228 crore.

Shiv Sena legislator and nominee from Ovala Majiwada, Pratap Sarnaik is the second richest candidate with total property worth Rs 333.32 crore against Rs 112.10 crore in 2019, a record rise of 196.44 per cent. According to his poll affidavit, his immovable property is worth Rs 232.63 crore and movable assets amount to Rs 100.69 crore.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker and party nominee from Colaba seat Rahul Narwekar has emerged as the third richest with a total property of Rs 129.80 crore against Rs 38.9 crore in 2019, a rise of a whopping 233.67 per cent. Of the total property, the immovable property is worth Rs 114.10 crore and the movable assets are at Rs 15.70 crore.

The rest are below the three figure-mark.

Shiv Sena-UBT nominee from Kalyan Rural, Subhash Bhoir, has declared his property at Rs 95.51 crore, comprising immovable assets of Rs 89.20 crore and movable assets of Rs 6.31 crore. NCP-SP nominee from Mumbra-Kalwa constituency Jitendra Awhad has declared property of Rs 83.14 crore against Rs 47.87 crore in 2019, a rise of 73.67 per cent. His immovable property is Rs 42.99 crore and movable assets are at Rs 40.15 crore.

Awhad's NCP rival in the Mumbra Kalwa constituency Najeeb Mulla has declared property of Rs 76.87 crore comprising immovable assets of Rs 71 crore and movable assets of Rs 5.82 crore.

On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is contesting from Nagpur South West for the sixth term, has declared his property worth Rs 13.27 crore against Rs 10.15 crore in 2019, an increase of 30.73 per cent. His immovable property stands at a worth of Rs 5.64 crore and movable at Rs 7.63 crore.

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, contesting from Bandra West, has declared property worth Rs 40.47 crore against Rs 14.61 crore in 2019, a rise of 177 per cent. Of this, the immovable property is worth Rs 21.67 crore and movable Rs 18.80 crore. BJP nominee from Kalyan East, Sulabha Gaikwad, who is the wife of the party's sitting legislator Ganpat Gaikwad, who is currently in jail, has declared property worth Rs 24.91 crore comprising immovable assets of Rs 2.21 crore and movable assets of Rs 22.69 crore.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) nominee from Kalyan Rural, Raju Patil has declared property worth Rs 24.79 crore against Rs 17.42 crore in 2019, a rise of 42.30 per cent. He has immovable property of Rs 15.81 crore and movable property of Rs 8.98 crore. Shiv Sena-UBT nominee from Worli and former minister Aaditya Thackeray has declared property worth Rs 23.43 crore against Rs 17.69 crore in 2019, an increase of 32.44 per cent. His immovable property is worth Rs 6.4 crore and his movable assets are at Rs 17.39 crore.

MNS nominee from Shiwadi Bala Nandgaonkar has property worth Rs 22.5 crore comprising immovable property of Rs 17.46 crore and movable property worth Rs 5 crore.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and Congress nominee from the Brahmapuri seat, Vijay Wadettiwar has declared property worth Rs 18.71 crore against Rs 11.8 crore in 2019, a rise of 58.55 per cent.

(Sanjay Jog can be contacted at ...)