N-Korea replies to Russia troops placement allegations

(MENAFN) North Korea has categorically rejected allegations that it has dispatched to Russia for deployment in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The North described these claims as unfounded attempts to damage its reputation on the international stage.



The accusations initially surfaced last week when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alleged that North Korea was sending both weapons and military personnel to Russia to assist in the hostilities. Following this, South Korea expressed concern over the situation, reportedly calling in the Russian ambassador to Seoul and urging Moscow to cease any military cooperation with Pyongyang.



In response to these claims, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov labeled the speculation about North Korean military involvement in the conflict as a "bogus story." He emphasized that Russia and North Korea are actively developing their bilateral relations across various sectors. Peskov also noted that the Pentagon had not confirmed any reports regarding the deployment of North Korean troops, echoing earlier statements from US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.



During a session at the UN General Assembly focused on disarmament and international security, a North Korean representative dismissed the accusations as mere "groundless and stereotype rumors." This diplomat asserted that such claims were aimed at undermining the legitimate, friendly relations between sovereign states. They further argued that discussions regarding arms transfers between nations are not relevant to the thematic debate being held at the assembly.



This exchange highlights the escalating tensions surrounding the Ukraine conflict and the complexities of international relations as countries navigate their alliances and geopolitical strategies. North Korea's firm denial serves as a reminder of its ongoing efforts to maintain its image and assert its sovereignty in the face of external pressure and scrutiny.

