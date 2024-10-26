Oman Condemns Israeli Occupation Attack On Iran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Oman on Saturday expressed its emphatic condemnation and denunciation of the launched by the Israeli on Iran as an escalation that fuels the cycle of violence and undermines de-escalation efforts.

In a press release, the Omani Foreign said the attack is considered to be a flagrant violation of Iran's and a clear breach of the rules of international law.

It warned that such actions could drag the region into more chaos and instability, calling on the international community to move effectively to stop the aggression and put an end to such blatant violations of neighboring countries' territory.

Iranian authorities said earlier in the day that an Israeli occupation airstrike had targeted several locations and caused limited damage. (end)

