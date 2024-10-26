EU's Future Should Not Depend On US Election, Says Council President

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, stated that the future of the European Union should not depend on the U.S. presidential election.

He urged both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, the U.S. presidential candidates, to remain committed to pro-European policies.

In the lead-up to the U.S. election, Michel remarked,“Certainly, there are differences between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, and in the short term, the situation will vary, but in the long run, there is no anticipated difference in their views on Europe.”

He emphasized that the 27-nation European bloc should not approach the U.S. election outcome with fear and anxiety. He added that it is currently uncertain which candidate will win the presidency.

Michel said,“I do not want the future of my children to depend on who the next President of the United States, China, or Russia will be.” He expressed his desire for future generations to have control over their own fate, as it is Europe that decides its future.

European countries are watching the upcoming U.S. presidential election with concern, which could potentially bring Donald Trump back to power. This election comes at a sensitive time for the EU as the war in Ukraine continues.

Trump's threats to disrupt NATO, swiftly reach a deal with Moscow over Ukraine, and impose trade tariffs have worried Washington's European allies.

Michel's comments come amidst growing fears in Europe about the impact of the U.S. election on European stability and economy.

A recent study indicated that Trump's victory could severely harm Germany's economy, with potential trade conflicts between the U.S. and Europe. Should Trump win, he has hinted at imposing tariffs of 10 to 20 percent on European goods, which could further strain transatlantic relations.

