Minister Of Finance Meets German Finance Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Of The Republic Of Korea

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met separately with Minister of Finance of Germany HE Christian Lindner and Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of and Finance of the Republic of Korea HE Choi Sang-mok, on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Group (WBG), taking place from Oct. 21 to 26, 2024, in Washington, D.C., United States.

The meetings discussed a host of topics of mutual interest, with a special focus on the economic and financial sectors, in addition to exploring potential ways to increase the scope of cooperative efforts between the two countries.