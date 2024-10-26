Missile Strike On Dnipro: Three Killed, 19 Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian missile strike on Dnipro killed three civilians and 19 more.

That is according to the State Emergency Service , Ukrinform reports.

“A two-story residential building was partially destroyed as a result of the missile strikes. Apartment buildings and one of the medical institutions were damaged. Rescuers pulled three dead from the rubble of a two-story residential building. Another woman was rescued from the destroyed building and transferred to the care of medical professionals,” the statement says.

In total, 18 people were injured, including four children.

One killed, five injured as drone hits residential building in

Psychologists are providing assistance at the site of the attacks, offering support to those affected. More than 60 rescuers and 18 units of SES equipment are involved in the liquidating the aftermath of the attack.

As reported, explosions occurred amid the air raid in Dnipro. Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from Crimea.

Photo: SES